Six Agents of FDC Parliamentary Aspirant Arrested in Fort Portal

According to Ajuna, police has failed to explain why they have arrested his agents yet candidates of other parties, especially National Resistance Movement- NRM, have their posters pinned allover the city.
Six Agents of FDC Parliamentary Aspirant Arrested in Fort Portal16 Aug 2020, 15:07 Comments 189 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Politics Crime Report
Muhamadi Kanzaali (L) was arrested for taking photos of his colleagues that were being escorted to the cells at Fort Portal Cental Police Station on Sunday.
