In short
Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional police spokesperson indentified the deceased as Generous Komugisha, a resident Bwanda parish, Buhunga sub-county in Rukungiri district. She was apparently strangled.
Maate also indentified the arrested as David Bamporwari , Annette Tushabe , Jane Twijukye, peace Turyahabwe , Alex Muhumua and Ponsiano Kaharuza all residents of Bwanda parish, Buhunga sub- county Rukungiri district.
Six Arrested Over Rukungiri Woman's Murder4 Nov 2020, 18:08 Comments 59 Views Rukungiri, Western Region, Uganda Security Crime Editorial
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.