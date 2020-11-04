Kabanza Ronald
18:10

Six Arrested Over Rukungiri Woman's Murder

4 Nov 2020 Rukungiri, Western Region, Uganda
Police at the sence of crime.

In short
Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional police spokesperson indentified the deceased as Generous Komugisha, a resident Bwanda parish, Buhunga sub-county in Rukungiri district. She was apparently strangled.

Maate also indentified the arrested as David Bamporwari , Annette Tushabe , Jane Twijukye, peace Turyahabwe , Alex Muhumua and Ponsiano Kaharuza all residents of Bwanda parish, Buhunga sub- county Rukungiri district.

 

