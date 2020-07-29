Kato Joseph
Six Arrested Over Stoning Police Officers in Kampala

29 Jul 2020, 23:55 Comments 78 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Field Force Unit -FFU commanded by ASP Benson Oboro patrolling Kisekka Road

In short
Luke Owoyesigyire, deputy Kampala police spokesperson, said police ably identified the six among the crowd pelting stones that hurt some of the police officers and damaged a patrol vehicle attached to CPS.

 

