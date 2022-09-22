Six Arrested Over Wetland Degradation

In short
Joseline Nyangoma, the Hoima District Natural Resources Officer, says that her office and that of the RDC were compelled to conduct the operation following the massive destruction of wetlands in the district.
Six Arrested Over Wetland Degradation22 Sep 2022, 10:32 Comments 131 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
Rice planted in Mabengere wetland in Kakumiro district.Six suspects have been arrested for cultivating in wetlands in Hoima.
