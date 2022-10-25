Amony Immaculate
18:44

Six Candidates Arrested for Impersonation During Police Probation Recruitment Exercise

25 Oct 2022, 18:39 Comments 251 Views Lira, Uganda Crime Business and finance Security Updates

In short
Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Police spokesperson explained that it was easy to detect and identify the real candidate who was shortlisted for the job thus leading to the arrest of the others.

 

Tagged with: Six Candidates Arrested for Impersonation During Police Probation Recruitment Exercise
Mentioned: Uganda Police Force

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.