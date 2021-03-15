In short
These are among the hundreds of learners who conceived during the long holiday that started with the closure of schools which was effected in March 2020, as one of the measures taken by the government to control the spread of coronavirus disease.
Six Candidates Give Birth During Ongoing O'level Exams15 Mar 2021, 19:03 Comments 241 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Human rights Report
In short
Tagged with: Live and still births UNEB
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.