Six Children Stuck in Gulu Hospital with COVID -19 Positive Mothers

Dr Paska Apiyo, the Head of the COVID -19 Treatment Centre at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital told URN in an interview that one of the COVID -19 positive mothers was forced to carry her child along because her husband-a police officer- declined to take care of the child claiming he has a busy schedule.
Six Children Stuck in Gulu Hospital with COVID -19 Positive Mothers10 Jul 2020, 05:38 Comments 107 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Lifestyle Northern Breaking news
