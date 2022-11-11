Six Civil Servants Charged, Remanded in Kanungu

In short
They were arrested last week, Friday and detained at Kanungu Police Station on orders of the Office of the Kanungu Chief Administrative Officer and State House Anti-Corruption Unit after it was established that they submitted forged certificates to secure employment through the Ministry of Education and Sports between 10 and 20 years ago.
Six Civil Servants Charged, Remanded in Kanungu11 Nov 2022
