Six Confirmed Dead, 8 Rescued as Search at Kisenyi Building Ends

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the rescue teams recovered six bodies whose particulars are still scanty. The injured, who are are nursing injuries in Mulago Hospital include Ben Kiwanuka, Emma Kato, Onyoch David, Henderson Ndawula, Maclean, Nandawula, and Marion Nakimbugwe. Two others are still unidentified.
Six Confirmed Dead, 8 Rescued as Search at Kisenyi Building Ends6 Sep 2021, 13:04 Comments 304 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Human rights Crime Updates
