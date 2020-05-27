In short
The family from Orwadai Ward, Eastern Division in Soroti Municipality reported to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital on Tuesday after receiving information that the head of the family had tested positive to COVID-19 at Elegu Border over the weekend.
Six Contacts of COVID-19 Postive Patient Quarantined in Soroti
27 May 2020
