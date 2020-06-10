In short
The patients who are all cargo truck drivers from Elegu One-Stop Border entry point in Amuru District were admitted on Tuesday evening. This brings the number of patients admitted at the facility to 80.
Six COVID-19 Patients Admitted in Gulu Regional Referral Hospital
Tagged with: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Face Masks Uganda – South Sudan border local radios quarantine suspects treatment centre
Mentioned: Amuru District Elgu One Stop Boarder Gulu Regional Referral Hospital Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) in Entebbe
