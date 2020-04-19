Joan Akello
Six COVID-19 Patients Discharged from Mulago Hospital

19 Apr 2020, 16:59 Comments 213 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Misc Report
Some of the health workers of Entebbe hospital

The Ministry of Health Spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona says that another two patients were discharged on Saturday, which now brings the total number of recoveries to 28, within a space of one week. The first group of recovered COVID-19 patients, including the index case, was discharged last Saturday from Entebbe hospital.

 

