Kukunda Judith
18:49

Six District Officials Charged Over Ugx 343Million Financial Loss

21 Oct 2022, 18:42 Comments 59 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Some of the accused district officials being escorted to court.

Some of the accused district officials being escorted to court.

In short
The suspects are accused of using their respective offices to irregularly process, verify approve and make fictious gratuity payments amounting to individuals well knowing that their actions would cause government financial loss.

 

Tagged with: Anti Corruption Court Robert Mulondo the Chief Administrative Officer Mubende District Fred Mukasa Kizito the Chief Administrative Officer Namutumba District, Emmanuel Ogwayu the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Nebbi District, Godfrey Mutome the Chief Finance officer K

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.