Six Katosi Road Scam Convicts Ordered to Refund Ugx 20 Billion

In short
He ordered that all the monies will attract a ten percent interest per annum effective today when the Judgement has been delivered until payment in full.
Six Katosi Road Scam Convicts Ordered to Refund Ugx 20 Billion5 Nov 2020, 19:19 Comments 215 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Apollo Senkeeto Justice Henry Peter Adonyo Lawyer Kenneth Mwebembezi MP Abraham James Byandala mukono katosi road unra
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.