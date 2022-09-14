Kukunda Judith
Six Granted Bail on Charges of Defrauding Tropical Bank Ugx 2 Billion

14 Sep 2022, 17:19 Comments 107 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
The group that is accused of defrauding Tropical Bank.

In short
Those granted bail include; Hajjara Nansubuga, Faridah Nasiiwa and Deborah Acen, all bankers from Tropical Bank Limited. The others are; Paul Kiggundu, and Kenneth Nsubuga Ssebagayuga who are both lawyers and city businessman/Land Broker Muzafaru Lukanika Kamoga.

 

the Chief Magistrate Aciro

