Six Granted Bail on Charges of Defrauding Tropical Bank Ugx 2 Billion

The group that is accused of defrauding Tropical Bank.

In short

Those granted bail include; Hajjara Nansubuga, Faridah Nasiiwa and Deborah Acen, all bankers from Tropical Bank Limited. The others are; Paul Kiggundu, and Kenneth Nsubuga Ssebagayuga who are both lawyers and city businessman/Land Broker Muzafaru Lukanika Kamoga.