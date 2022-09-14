Six Granted Bail on Charges of Defrauding Tropical Bank Ugx 2 Billion

In short
Those granted bail include; Hajjara Nansubuga, Faridah Nasiiwa and Deborah Acen, all bankers from Tropical Bank Limited. The others are; Paul Kiggundu, and Kenneth Nsubuga Ssebagayuga who are both lawyers and city businessman/Land Broker Muzafaru Lukanika Kamoga.
Six Granted Bail on Charges of Defrauding Tropical Bank Ugx 2 Billion14 Sep 2022, 17:19 Comments 107 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Hajjara Nansubuga, Faridah Nasiiwa, and Deborah Acen, Tropical Bank Limited, Paul Kiggundu, and Kenneth Nsubuga SsebagayugaBroker Muzafaru Lukanika Kamoga. the Chief Magistrate Aciro
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.