Julius Ocungi
18:41

Six Gulu City Officials Arrested for Diverting UGX 200m

25 Aug 2022, 18:40 Comments 60 Views Gulu, Uganda Local government Crime Northern Updates
Some of the City Council Officials arrested on Thursday over allegations of diverting 200 million shillings in local revenue.

Some of the City Council Officials arrested on Thursday over allegations of diverting 200 million shillings in local revenue.

In short
Emmanuel Bunya, the State House Anti-Corruption Unit Communications Officer says that the arrests follow days of investigations conducted after a tip-off from whistle-blowers.

 

Tagged with: Gulu City Council
Mentioned: Gulu City Council. State House Anticorruption Unit

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.