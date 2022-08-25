Six Gulu City Officials Arrested for Diverting UGX 200m

In short
Emmanuel Bunya, the State House Anti-Corruption Unit Communications Officer says that the arrests follow days of investigations conducted after a tip-off from whistle-blowers.
Six Gulu City Officials Arrested for Diverting UGX 200m25 Aug 2022, 18:40 Comments 60 Views Gulu, Uganda Local government Crime Northern Updates
Some of the City Council Officials arrested on Thursday over allegations of diverting 200 million shillings in local revenue.
