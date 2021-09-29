Six Herdsmen Arrested for Violating Livestock Quarantine in Gulu

In short
Stephen Odong Latek, the Gulu Resident District Commissioner, says the herdsmen were transporting 132 cattle into the district without any valid identification.
Six Herdsmen Arrested for Violating Livestock Quarantine in Gulu29 Sep 2021, 07:39 Comments 131 Views Gulu, Uganda Agriculture Crime Health Report
In short
Tagged with: David Mudong Ongom, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson Dr. Rose Anna Adenum, the Commissioner Animal Health Gulu District Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries –MAAIF Six Herdsmen Arrested for Violating FMD Quarantine in Gulu Stephen Odong Latek, the Gulu Resident District Commissioner foot and mouth disease quarantine
Mentioned: Gulu District
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.