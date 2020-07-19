Six Injured as Police Battles Crowds at Imbalu Initiation Ceremony

In short
The police officers had stormed Bunekesa village in Manafwa district to disperse thousands of people who had thronged the village to engage in imbalu initiation ceremonies. Imbalu is a ritual, practised among the Bagisu communities in Elgon region to signify the cultural transition from boyhood to manhood.
Six Injured as Police Battles Crowds at Imbalu Initiation Ceremony19 Jul 2020, 16:58 Comments 151 Views Crime Security Updates
