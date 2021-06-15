Six Markets in Arua Closed Over Flouting SOPs

In short
Some of the markets have continued to attract traders from the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC, Arua City and Zombo district posing a great risk of spreading Covid-19.
Six Markets in Arua Closed Over Flouting SOPs15 Jun 2021, 17:39 Comments 172 Views Arua, Uganda Business and finance Health Local government Report
RDC Arua Festus Ayikobua (in checked shirt center) addressing people at Nyio market as the LC 5 chairman Alfred Okuonzi (in suit) looks on today.
