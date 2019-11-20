In short
Connie Kekihembo, the Executive Director of the Centre for Disability and Rehabilitation Uganda says that young people with a physical disability and those with other impairments are mocked whenever they visit health facilities to enrol for family planning services. This was based on data collected from Mukono and Luweero districts, last year.
Six Million Ugandans Do Not Access Sexual and Reproductive Health Services
State Minister for Lands Dr Chris Baryomunsi (L) Shares A Moment With Executive Director Uganda Population Council Dr Jotham Musinguzi (C) and Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe (R) at the Conference gd
