Brian Luwaga
13:02

Six Money Lenders Arrested For Impersonating As UMRA Staff in Buikwe

23 Oct 2021, 12:58 Comments 94 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
Some of the suspects after Police transferred them to thier offices in Wobulenzi town for search

Some of the suspects after Police transferred them to thier offices in Wobulenzi town for search

In short
Edwin Okiror the legal officer of Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority says that the Authority got complaints from Njeru municipality that a group of people impersonating their staff were extorting money from lenders to process operating licenses for them.

 

Tagged with: Impersonation operating without a license
Mentioned: uganda microfinance regulatory authority

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.