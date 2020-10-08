Six More Inmates In Rubanda Prison Test Positive for Covid19

In short
The Rubanda District Health Officer, Dr. Abdon Birungi, says that after registering the first Covid19 case in the facility, they decided to take samples from 33 inmates and prison warders for testing at the Uganda Virus Research Institute.
Six More Inmates In Rubanda Prison Test Positive for Covid198 Oct 2020, 08:01 Comments 178 Views Security Human rights Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.