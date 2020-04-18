Okello Emmanuel
Six Muslim Clerics Arrested in Masindi for Defying Covid-19 Directives

18 Apr 2020, 12:49 Comments 71 Views Masindi, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
The Muslem Fraternity.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says that security operatives received information that the six with others still at large had converged and were conducting prayers at the Taquar mosque.

 

