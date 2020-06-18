Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Six People Arresed after Crossing from Border Landing sites into Masaka

18 Jun 2020
People shifting from Kaziru landing sites in Masaka, security is suspecious that some of these are aliens sneaking from Covid-19 high risk communities

The suspects who are in three pairs of women and men are believed to have sailed by boat from Kansensero and Nangoma Landing Sites of Kyotera district. The two landing sites were recently condoned off by authorities and declared quarantine zones after they presented increasing numbers of community COVID-19 transmission.

 

