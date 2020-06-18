Six People Arresed after Crossing from Border Landing sites into Masaka

In short
The suspects who are in three pairs of women and men are believed to have sailed by boat from Kansensero and Nangoma Landing Sites of Kyotera district. The two landing sites were recently condoned off by authorities and declared quarantine zones after they presented increasing numbers of community COVID-19 transmission.
Six People Arresed after Crossing from Border Landing sites into Masaka18 Jun 2020, 15:56 Comments 62 Views Bukakata, Uganda Court Security Health Updates
People shifting from Kaziru landing sites in Masaka, security is suspecious that some of these are aliens sneaking from Covid-19 high risk communities
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.