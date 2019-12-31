Six People Killed as Truck Rams into Roadside Building

In short
Eyewitnesses say that a Fuso Truck registration number, UBA 213 N loaded with sacks of Sugar from Mayuge Sugar Factory lost control, swerved off the road and rammed into a building. There were 15 people in the building by the time the tragedy occurred.
Six People Killed as Truck Rams into Roadside Building31 Dec 2019, 18:00 Comments 148 Views Mayuge, Uganda Crime Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: center construcción health center speed sugar factory trading
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.