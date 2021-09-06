Six Police Officers Arrested over Extortion of UGX 200,000 from Danish National in Kampala

In short
Commissioner of Police-CP Fred Enanga who is the force spokesperson said the six officers extorted money amounting to 200,000 shillings from a Danish national identified as Michael Barger who went and lodged a complaint at the offices of PSU in Bukoto-Kampala over the weekend prompting their arrest.
Six Police Officers Arrested over Extortion of UGX 200,000 from Danish National in Kampala6 Sep 2021, 19:22 Comments 120 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Police SpokespersFred Enanga
Mentioned: PSU
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.