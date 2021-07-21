Edward Eninu
Six Policemen Injured in Katakwi Accident

21 Jul 2021, 05:38 Comments 76 Views Katakwi, Uganda Security Updates
Man helps an injured Policeman after the accident in Katakwi district.

According to the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman, Oscar Greg Ageca says that the patrol car swerved off the road after a tyre burst and overturned several times. The injured were rushed to Katakwi General Hospital.

 

Mentioned: East Kyoga Regional Police Headquarters Katakwi District

