In short
According to the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman, Oscar Greg Ageca says that the patrol car swerved off the road after a tyre burst and overturned several times. The injured were rushed to Katakwi General Hospital.
Six Policemen Injured in Katakwi Accident
21 Jul 2021
