Six Remanded for Defrauding Tropical Bank UGX 2Billion Top story

13 Sep 2022, 19:40 Comments 212 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
The officials and lawyers who have been remanded over fraud.

The suspects appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro on Tuesday who read for them three counts of causing financial loss and conspiracy to defraud Tropical Bank Limited through irregular payment to a businessman and law firms in a bogus land transaction.

 

Tagged with: , Lawyers Paul Kiggundu and Kenneth Nsubuga Ssebagayuga and businessman/Land Broker Muzafaru Lukanika Kamoga. Hajjara Nansubuga, Faridah Nasiiwa , Deborah Acen Tropical Bank Fraud

