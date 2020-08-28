Six Suspected COVID-19 Cases Escape from Quarantine in Abim

In short
The six were all primary contacts of a confirmed COVID -19 case who went into hiding at Awach Health Centre II leading to its closure. They had been quarantined at Abim Hospital on Monday but escaped after only three days, before the return of their samples, to prove their health status.
Six Suspected COVID-19 Cases Escape from Quarantine in Abim28 Aug 2020, 14:00 Comments 122 Views Abim, Uganda Health Security Updates
