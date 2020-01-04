Six Ugandans Languishing in DRC Jails Without Trial

Spokesperson for Aruu' Territorial provnce Cornelius Andema and some officials in Aruu' in DRC where some Ugandans are been detained for the last two years without trial.

In short

Internal security officials from Arua that visited the prisoners in Aruu’ identified the Ugandans as Francis Omara and Odong Omara all from Lira who were arrested for allegedly stealing US 9 million Dollars from a Gold dealer in a Lodge in Ariwara town.