Six Waragi Traders Arrested for Bribing Police Officers

In short
Joseph Bongo, the Nakapiripirit District Police Commander told URN that the suspects were transporting 450 Jerrican of the illegal gin.
He said in the process of their interrogations with the suspects, they tried to compromise him with some money to secure the release of their vehicle but he insisted and the truck was taken to Nakapiripirit central police station.
Six Waragi Traders Arrested for Bribing Police Officers11 Oct 2022, 18:37 Comments 81 Views Nakapiripirit District, Uganda Crime Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Bribery and corruption police offiers waragi dealers
Mentioned: Joint Security Operations
