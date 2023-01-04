Wambuzi Reacheal
Six-Year-Old Child Dies After Eating Food Laced With Poison

4 Jan 2023, 16:57 Comments 138 Views Bugweri, Uganda Crime Report

Nabwire and her five other family members, all residents of Bukamba village, in Idudi town council ate supper together on Monday but failed to move out of their house in the morning raising suspicion from the neighbors. 

 

