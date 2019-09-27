Six-Year-Old Washed Away by Running Waters in Kisoro

In short
Iradukunda has washed away during a heavy downpour that hit the area on Wednesday evening while heading home from school. The downpour also destroyed a number of houses and classrooms and schools in the same area. Also ruined were acreages of crop gardens across the district.
Six-Year-Old Washed Away by Running Waters in Kisoro27 Sep 2019
