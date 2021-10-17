Sixteen Arrested in Moroto Over Cattle Rustling

In short
The 16 were apprehended today, Sunday in Nadunget Sub County during a peaceful identification exercise for over 1,700 impounded cattle from Kodonyo and Napar-Kwangan parishes in Lopuyo Sub County, Moroto district.
Sixteen Arrested in Moroto Over Cattle Rustling17 Oct 2021, 19:46 Comments 80 Views Moroto, Uganda Crime Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: cattle recovery cattle rustling
Mentioned: UPDF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.