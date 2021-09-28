Sixteen Sex Workers Arrested for Defying Curfew Time in Gulu City

In short
David Mudong Ongom, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson told URN in an interview that the suspects were rounded up alongside 20 men found drinking in illegal bars while others were arrested after being found roaming in the city center beyond 7pm.
Sixteen Sex Workers Arrested for Defying Curfew Time in Gulu City28 Sep 2021, 17:40 Comments 124 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Security Health Report
Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson issuing the ban on display of fireworks. Photo by Jesse Johnson James
