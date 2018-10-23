65-Year- Old Pins Businessman Over Brutal Eviction

In short
In her testimony on Monday afternoon, Kigozi, a resident of Kirangira Zone A in Mukono Central Division in Mukono district, said on January 22nd, 2018, two police pick-ups carrying officers raided her home on Banobas directives claiming that she had failed to compensate the businessman with Shillings 30 million as damages for trespassing on his land.
65-Year- Old Pins Businessman Over Brutal Eviction23 Oct 2018, 17:16 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
