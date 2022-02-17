In short
This is not the first time that the Opposition in Parliament is moving to censure different Ministers. In the past parliaments, MPs succeeded once and had the very Jim Muhwezi sacked from cabinet, but subsequent attempts to censure ministers after the restoration of parties have collapsed after failing to raise the required signatures due to insufficient opposition number in parliament.
Sixty MPs Append Signatures on Muhwezi censure Motion
