Sixty-year-old Senior Police Officer Arrested over Defilement of 14-year- Child

In short
The new Amolatar Resident District Commissioner, George William Wopuwa says he ordered for the OC's arrest after four people stormed his office complaining over not being helped even after they caught the officer red handed defiling the kid.
Sixty-year-old Senior Police Officer Arrested over Defilement of 14-year- Child26 Oct 2021, 09:07 Comments 291 Views Amolatar, Uganda Crime Human rights Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Amolatar's OC station arrested for defiling a 14 year old
Mentioned: Amolatar Central Police Station
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.