Amony Immaculate
Sixty-year-old Senior Police Officer Arrested over Defilement of 14-year- Child

26 Oct 2021, 09:07 Comments 291 Views Amolatar, Uganda Crime Human rights Security Updates
ASP Maxman Okello Ochan under police custody.

The new Amolatar Resident District Commissioner, George William Wopuwa says he ordered for the OC's arrest after four people stormed his office complaining over not being helped even after they caught the officer red handed defiling the kid.

 

