Skilling Refugees on Agricultural Practices Crucial for Food Security-French Ambassador

Ambassador Aniambossu says imparting innovative agricultural skills to refugees will go a long way in ensuring that they are able to provide food for themselves other than relying on being given food every day.
Skilling Refugees on Agricultural Practices Crucial for Food Security-French Ambassador3 Aug 2022, 13:56 Comments 410 Views Isingiro District, Uganda Agriculture Human rights Western Updates
French Ambassador to Uganda H.E Jules-Armand Aniambossou speaks to the media in Nakivale Refugee settlement on Tuesday August 9 2022.
