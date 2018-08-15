Hafitha Issa
Slain Driver Yasin Kawuma Laid to Rest

15 Aug 2018, 16:21 Comments 201 Views Wakiso, Uganda Crime Breaking news
Family members carrying Kawuma's Remains from his brothers home in Kiteezi Courtesy of Samuel Tebusweke

In short
Hundreds of mourners, among them, family and friends convened at his brothers home in Lusanja, Wakiso district for his send-off, early today. They were joined by a team of youths donning black t-shirts with inscriptions; Team Robert Kyagulanyi, and a portrait of the deceased.

 

