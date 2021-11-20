In short
Fred Enanga the Police spokesperson, said security teams had gone to arrest Kirevu after getting information that he was recruiting people to join the Allied Democratic Forces-ADF, a rebel movement based in the Democratic Republic of Congo which has been accused of being behind the recent spate of bombings in Kampala.
Slain Sheikh Kirevu's Body Finally Handed Over To Family
