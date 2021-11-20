Mugisha James
Slain Sheikh Kirevu’s Body Finally Handed Over To Family

20 Nov 2021, 13:39 Comments 207 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Human rights Crime Updates
The Body of Sheikh Abas Kirevu being handed over to family at city mortuary

In short
Fred Enanga the Police spokesperson, said security teams had gone to arrest Kirevu after getting information that he was recruiting people to join the Allied Democratic Forces-ADF, a rebel movement based in the Democratic Republic of Congo which has been accused of being behind the recent spate of bombings in Kampala.

 

