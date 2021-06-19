Edward Eninu
Sleep Where You Work, MoLG Tells District Officials

19 Jun 2021, 18:12 Comments 131 Views Kapelebyong, Uganda Local government Updates
Director of LG Inpections, John Genda Walala (L) Kapelebyong LCV, Francis Akorikin (C) and CAO Kapelebyong, Nasser Mukiibi at the district headquarters.

In short
Nasser Mukiibi, the Chief Administrative Officer of Kapelebyong says that whereas staff would love to stay within the district, the area lacks rentals to accommodate staff. He says that by the time they started Kapelebyong district in 2018, the trading centre which hosts the district had only 15 commercial buildings which he notes didn’t have sanitary facilities.

 

