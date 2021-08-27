Slow COVID-19 Vaccination Among Teachers Irk Nwoya Leaders

In short
George Butele Ayiba, the Nwoya District Education Officer says of the 574 teachers, less than half of them have been vaccinated and the majority of them are yet to receive their first jab because of a lack of will to embrace the exercise.
Slow COVID-19 Vaccination Among Teachers Irk Nwoya Leaders27 Aug 2021
