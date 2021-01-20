In short
In polling stations visited by Uganda Radio Network Reporters in different parts of the country, polling materials hadn’t yet arrived by 8 am despite the voting exercise that should have started by 7 am. There was also very low or no turn up of voters in some of the polling stations visited at the time.
Slow Start to Local Gov't Council Elections Upcountry20 Jan 2021, 09:51 Comments 133 Views Kitgum, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Local government Updates
A presiding officer breaks the seal to one of the ballot boxes infront of witnesses at Janani Luwum polling station in Kitgum Municipality.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.