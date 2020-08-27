In short
According to Nanyanzi, she patiently waited for the self-help reading materials from government but no single copy was delivered to their area. The 13-year-old says the other option for her would be to study on TV or radio but she can’t access any of them since they don’t have electricity.
Slum Children Miss Studies During Lockdown Top story27 Aug 2020, 18:36 Comments 252 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
