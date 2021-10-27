Pamela Mawanda
Slum Dwellers Smoking a Mixture of Tobacco and Marijuana -Study

27 Oct 2021
The combination of Tobacco and Marijuana Courtesy Photo

In short
The study which was carried out in Bwaise had a total of 422 participants aged between 18 and 30. It shows that 115 of the participants representing 51.8 per cent of the people who participated in the study use a mixture of cigarettes and marijuana- a combination locally referred to as Kibanga.

 

