Small Claims Procedure Recovers UGX 328 million in Masaka

The money was recovered from 11,675 small claims disputes that were disposed of by the magistrates attached to the Masaka circuit through a more simplified and speedy process that does not subject parties to the long litigation route.
Small Claims Procedure Recovers UGX 328 million in Masaka23 Sep 2022, 08:55 Comments 173 Views Masaka, Uganda Court Report
(C)Sylvia Nvanuyngi, the Masaka Chief Magistrate and Masaka City Commissioner Ronald Katende and others at the Launch of Small Claims Procedure at Masaka City Court
