Wambuzi Reacheal
17:32

Small Sale Business Owners want Tariffs Reduced for Electronic Transactions to Flourish

6 Jun 2022, 17:26 Comments 169 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Report

In short
The Bank of Uganda Acting Governor, Michael Atingi-Ego challenged Ugandans to embrace electronic payment systems throughout their transactions, so as to increase business competitiveness within their areas of enterprise specialization.

 

