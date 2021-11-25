Small Tribes, CSOs Want Single Commission for Minorities

Cultural leader of the Basongora on left and that of Banyabindi in Kasese want government to gazette their kingdoms reasoning that they will be a pillar to consolidate the interests of their tribes

In short

Elisha Mugisha Ateenyi, the cultural leader of Banyabindi minority tribe in Kasese District argues that unless a separate ministry or a commission is set up to address the challenges and historical injustices suffered by ethnic minority groups, the communities will continue to lose their unique identity resulting in their extinction.