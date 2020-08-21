'Smaller Banks' Pay Higher Interest to Savers – Data shows

In short
Smaller banks pay higher interest of much as 3 per cent per annum for saving your money with them. Cairo International Bank, GTBank, and Housing Finance bank seem to offer the best deal with all of them indicating they will pay 3 per cent interest for the money you keep with them or on your savings account.
'Smaller Banks' Pay Higher Interest to Savers – Data shows21 Aug 2020, 11:26 Comments 185 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
